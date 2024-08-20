Mayor inspects caved-in portion of road at Srirangam, also inspects quality of water at wards 19, 20

Mayor M. Anbazhagan on Tuesday inspected the portion of the road that had caved in on Gandhi Road in Srirangam on Monday owing to a burst in the underground sewage pipeline.

The Mayor after inspecting the repair works directed the officials to prepare at the earliest estimates for replacing the old pipelines that were laid about 30 years ago.

The Mayor also checked the quality of drinking water supplied to residents of wards 19 and 20. Residents had previously complained that the water supplied to them were discoloured.

