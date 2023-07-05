ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor inspects Amma canteens

July 05, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor M. Anbazhagan inspected Amma canteens in Tiruchi city on Wednesday.

Accompanied by councillors of the respective wards, he visited the canteens at Puthur, Woraiyur and Thennur and checked the quality of food items being served to the needy people at subsidised rates. He directed the officials of Tiruchi Corporation to take steps to ensure the quality of food items. He also asked self help group members, who were in charge of running the canteen, to maintain the surroundings well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US