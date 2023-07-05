Mayor inspects Amma canteens

July 05, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Mayor M. Anbazhagan inspected Amma canteens in Tiruchi city on Wednesday.

Accompanied by councillors of the respective wards, he visited the canteens at Puthur, Woraiyur and Thennur and checked the quality of food items being served to the needy people at subsidised rates. He directed the officials of Tiruchi Corporation to take steps to ensure the quality of food items. He also asked self help group members, who were in charge of running the canteen, to maintain the surroundings well.