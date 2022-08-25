Mayor assures 24-hour water supply in Thanjavur Corporation

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor S. Ramanathan has assured that residents in Thanjavur Corporation limits would soon be provided with round-the-clock water supply.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, the Mayor said that two eight million litres per day capacity wells have been sunk in the Kollidam river to augment the drinking water supply. Once they become operational, the total quantity of water available for distribution would increase to 59.50 MLD from the current 23.50 MLD.

Stating that the new wells would become operational within a few months, Mr. Ramanathan said that, to begin with, the protected water supply would be made available to the residents in wards one to 25 soon and the facility would be extended to other wards gradually.

Responding to a question with regard to the condition of tanks, ponds and other waterbodies that exist within the civic body domain, he said efforts would be initiated to revive all the 63 waterbodies though as per available records just 17 tanks/ponds exist within the Corporation limits.

Regarding stagnation of polluted water at the recently remodelled “Ayyankulam” tank in the heart of the city, Mr. Ramanathan said that it was due to the mixing up of sewer with the age-old water inlet channel of the tank. “The polluted water will be pumped out in order to clean the tank bed”, he said and went on to add that the age-old water inlet and outlet channel network connecting the moat and rivers passing through the town with the tanks within the town would be restored.

The online complaints/suggestions lodging facility - “Vanakkam Thanjai” - announced by the civic body earlier would become a reality within a month, he added.

Infrastructure works planned

Stating that the “Namma Ward, Namma Mayor” programme carried out by the civic body has come to an end by last week, Mr. Ramanathan said that the visit of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to each ward had resulted in the identification of infrastructure development works required to be implemented in the wards for the betterment of the area.

Works totalling ₹1,100 crore had been identified during the visits out of which Division III had the lion’s share of ₹464.94 crore since it was an extended area of the civic body and lacks sewage and other drainage network facility, he added.