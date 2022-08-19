Cane farmers assured of scope for re-opening of NPKRR Cooperative Sugar Mills

ADVERTISEMENT

Expectation of sugarcane farmers in Mayiladuthurai districts and surroundings for revival of the NPKRR Cooperative Sugar Mills has gone up following the word of assurance from the Assembly Committee on Estimate during its visit earlier this week.

S.R. Raja, Chairman, Committee of Estimates, said necessary action had been taken for re-opening of the sugar mill. A committee formed for reviving production in the mill will be visiting the district shortly, he said.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam will be inspecting the mill on August 30, as per official information.

While announcing various schemes for sugar cane farmers to be implemented in 2022-23, the Minister had announced formation of the committee to examine the possibility of resuming its operation.

The reasoning of the State Government so far for closure of the mill since the 2016-17 crushing season is less availability of cane. However, farmers' associations have been countering the contention saying that sugarcane is cultivated in 10,000 acres in the region, with an output of seven lakh tonnes per year. About 2,800 cane growers in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur districts are registered with the mill.

As per government records, the sugar mill has a capacity to manufacture 10,500 tonnes of sugar per month, in addition to 4,500 tonnes of filter cake, 3,000 tonnes of molasses and 30,000 tonnes of bagasse.

Last year, the Madras High Court directed the Commissioner of Sugar to consider the representation of sugarcane farmers in reopening the cooperative sugar mill.