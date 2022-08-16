Committee on Estimates assesses works

ADVERTISEMENT

The Assembly Committee on Estimates determined the progress of schemes being implemented through the departments of Agriculture, Forestry, Environment and Climate Change, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Small Ports, Highways on Tuesday.

S.R. Raja, Chairman of Assembly Committee on Estimates, and members -- R. Arul, Agri S.S. Krishnamoorthy, Amman K. Arjunan, T. Ramachandran, E.R. Eswaran, E. Balasubramanian, S. Rajakumar and Sellur K. Raju -- inspected the status of underground drainage system in Mayiladuthurai Municipality, road and bridge works, Modern Rice Mill at Erukkur and the NPKRR Co-operative Sugar Mill.

The discussions the Estimates Committee had with Collector R. Lalitha, District Revenue Officer S. Murugadas, and MLAs Nivedha M. Murugan(Poompuhar), and M. Paneerselvam (Sirkazhi) also covered the topic of raising the tourism amenities in Poompuhar to world standards.