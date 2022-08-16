Committee on Estimates assesses works

Special Correspondent MAYILADUTHURAI
August 16, 2022 19:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Assembly Committee on Estimates determined the progress of schemes being implemented through the departments of Agriculture, Forestry, Environment and Climate Change, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Small Ports, Highways on Tuesday.

S.R. Raja, Chairman of Assembly Committee on Estimates, and members -- R. Arul, Agri S.S. Krishnamoorthy, Amman K. Arjunan, T. Ramachandran, E.R. Eswaran, E. Balasubramanian, S. Rajakumar and Sellur K. Raju -- inspected the status of underground drainage system in Mayiladuthurai Municipality, road and bridge works, Modern Rice Mill at Erukkur and the NPKRR Co-operative Sugar Mill.

The discussions the Estimates Committee had with Collector R. Lalitha, District Revenue Officer S. Murugadas, and MLAs Nivedha M. Murugan(Poompuhar), and M. Paneerselvam (Sirkazhi) also covered the topic of raising the tourism amenities in Poompuhar to world standards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app