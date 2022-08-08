Permanent flood relief centres to be established in Kollidam block

Ministers S. Regupathy and C.V. Ganesan inspect a flood-hit field and assess crop damage at Nadhalpadugai in Mayiladuthurai district on Monday.

August 08, 2022 19:06 IST

The district administration has been directed by the government to identify land for establishment of permanent flood relief centres in Kollidam block to house people at times of inundation caused by overflow from the Coleroon river or heavy rainfall.

The district administration will be sending a proposal for setting up the flood relief centres as a permanent measure to evacuate people, Minister for Law, S. Regupathy said on Monday while taking stock of the damage due to flooding caused by overflow of Coleroon river in Kollidam block, along with Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan, and officials.

Accompanied by Collector R. Lalitha, Superintendent of Police N.S. Nisha and other senior officials, the Ministers visited the relief camps at Achalpuram, Hanumanthapuram, Thulasendrapuram, Kilavadi, Paluranpadugai where the evacuated people from habitations along the embankment have been housed. The people in the relief camp were provided with saris and dhotis. On behalf of the DMK and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Ministers handed over cash relief of ₹ 1,000 to 700 flood-affected families for purchase of essentials.

At Nadhalpadugai, the Ministers and officials went in a boat to assess the damage caused to agricultural fields where flower, cotton and moringa, brinjal, chillies, and tapioca crops have been raised.

The damage caused to 115 hectares due to the flooding will be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister for provision of relief, Mr. Regupathy said. The crop damage will be assessed by the Revenue Department once the water recedes, he said.

The Ministers inspected the progress of medical camp at Alakudi, and oversaw the work on strengthening of embankment of Coleroon river at Kattur and Kamarajapuram.

They also interacted with the displaced people who have been living at the temporary flood relief camps in Vellamanal, Nanalpadugai, Gopalasamudram, Vadathengam, Allikudi, Madirivelur, and Vadavengam for the last three days.

The obstruction in the river will be cleared for preventing the water inundation along embankment, he said. The flow of 2.2 lakh cusecs due to the excessive rainfall in the catchment areas was unprecedented, Mr. Regupathy said, adding that the safeguarding of people without any loss of life was a cause for relief.