39 farm labourers opposing direct sowing arrested after clash with police

Thirty-nine farm labourers of Melaparuthikudi village in Kuthalam block were arrested on Monday when they reportedly breached the police force to prevent farmers from cultivating paddy through direct sowing.

The farmers had reportedly opted for direct sowing in the wake of the Agriculture Department's advice.

The farm labourers had rejected the practice of direct sowing, on the grounds that they stand to lose employment, at a peace meeting convened by the police department earlier this month under the directive of the district administration that had received a petition from the workers.

The direct sowing was attempted by the farmers on Monday under police protection. The DSP Vasantharaj and a few other policemen sustained minor injuries in the stand-off.

The farm labourers - thirty one men and eight women - were released later in the day.