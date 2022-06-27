ONGC donates water ATM for Kothangudi residents

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has donated an automated water dispensing machine for residents of Kothangudi Panchayat near Porayar in Mayiladuthurai district, designed to function with a swipe card.

The machine, inaugurated by Poompuhar MLA Nivetha Murugan in the presence of Anurag Sharma, Executive Director – Asset Manager, ONGC Cauvery Asset, Karaikal, will provide free purified drinking water to 250 families in Kothangudi panchayat.

Acknowledging ONGC's community reach under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative, Thambumohan, Chairman of Kothangudi Panchayat called upon the residents of the village to utilise water from the machine without wastage.

There was a need for such machines in several coastal villages, he said.

Mr. Anurag said that the project implemented at a cost of Rs. 6.35 lakh envisages supplying 750 liters of purified drinking water per day. A family can get 20 liters of water a day with the ATM card issued to them. The ATM machine will provide water for three consecutive years, he said.

CSR projects also covered activities like construction of Indian toilets in households, digging deep bore wells, desilting of canals and ponds to support irrigation and preserving water, Mr. Anurag said, adding that students are being supported through provision of smart classes and improvements to the facilities in campuses to upgrade the education standards.

ONGC had introduced robotic scavenging machines to ease solid waste management in some of the districts of Tamil Nadu, he said.