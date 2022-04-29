Young Student Scientist programme to be conducted

Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST) has announced conduct of Young Students Scientist Programme (YSSP) at A.V.C. College (Autonomous), Mayiladuthurai,

The college, functioning as a Programme Centre for YSSP 2022, will host 40 students each from Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts, from May 20 to June 3.

Over a fortnight, the selected students of ninth standard will benefit from the Free Science Training of the Government of Tamil Nadu to promote Science and Technology.

The eighty students, with boys and girls in equal numbers, from Government, Government-aided and other schools located in rural areas are selected based on their science subject mark in half-yearly / quarterly / internal test.

A press release issued by the AVC College said the students will be given special training in science subjects for 15 days by experts.

The students will gain theoretical and practical knowledge through independent experiments, and field visits on a Saturday and a Sunday.

The students are provided with free boarding and lodging at the programme centre (AVC College). Separate hostel facilities for boys and girls will be provided.

Interested students are expected to apply along with a letter from their respective school heads furnishing details: name, father's name, address, district, mobile number, school address, school head's name, contact number and marks in Science.

The application has to be forwarded to K.Palanivel, YSSP Co-ordinator and Associate Professor of Computer Science, AVC College(Autonomous), Mayiladuthurai – 609 305 (Ph: 944 350 1690) through post or courier on or before 5.5.2022.

The selection of the participants and other instructions will be conveyed to the students and their respective school heads, the release said.