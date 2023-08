Mayiladuthurai - Salem daily express trains to commence service from August 28

August 23, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Southern Railway has announced the commencement of Mayiladuthurai - Salem - Mayiladuthurai daily express trains (Train No. 16811/16812) from August 28. The trains will have 10 general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

The Mayiladuthurai - Salem express (Train No. 16811) will leave Mayiladuthurai Junction at 6.20 a.m. and reach Salem Junction at 1.45 p.m. The Salem - Mayiladuthurai express (Train No. 16812) will leave Salem at 2.05 p.m. and arrive at Mayiladuthurai at 9.40 p.m.

The trains will stop at Kuthalam, Narasinganpet Halt, Aduturai, Tiruvidaimarudur Halt, Tirunageswaram Halt, Kumbakonam, Darasarum Halt, Swamimalai Halt, Sundaraperumal Koil, Papanasam, Pandaravadai, Ayyampet Halt, Pasupatikovil Halt, Titte, Thanjavur Junction, Alakkudi, Budalur, Aiyanapuram Halt, Solagampatti, Tondamanpatti, Tiruverumbur, Manjattidal Halt, Ponmalai Junction, Tiruchi Junction, Palakkarai, Tiruchi Fort, Muttarasanallur, Jiyapuram Halt, Elamanur, Perugamani, Pettaivaytalai, Kulitalai, Lalapet, Mahadanapuram, Sithalavai, Mayanoor, Virarakkiyam, Karur Junction, Vangal, Mohanur, Namakkal, Kalangani, Rasipuram and Mallum.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release from the Salem Railway Division on Wednesday said the Railway Board had approved the amalgamation of Mayiladuthurai - Tiruchi - Mayiladuthurai express specials (Train No. 06413/06414), Tiruchi - Karur - Tiruchi express specials (Train No. 06881/06882) and Karur - Salem - Karur express specials (Train No. 06852/06851) to run as one pair of express trains between Mayiladuthurai and Salem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.