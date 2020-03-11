Mayiladuthurai residents hope for formal announcement

A cross-section of public in Mayiladuthurai hope that the State government will make a formal announcement on formation of a new district with the town as the headquarters during the current Assembly session.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s assurance to consider the long-felt demand of residents in Mayiladuthurai during his visit to Nagapattinam last week for initiating work on a government medical college.

While asserting that the government had taken cognisance of the need for a district, he stopped short of making an outright announcement.

Votaries for a new district in Mayiladuthurai presume that a formal announcement could be made only in the Assembly and, hence, hope that it will come during the current session convened to debate demands for grants for various government departments under the budget for 2020-21.

“The Chief Minister's assurance was heartening. We hope the follow-up action will be prompt as in the case of Kallakurichi and other new districts announced and formed in recent months,” Rajendran, senior advocate and BJP National Council Member, said.

There is cause for apprehension since the delay in announcement will put formation of the new district in jeopardy. Though the next Assembly election is a year away, by-election to the vacant seats have to be conducted and the election code of conduct may lead to delay, Mr. Rajendran said.

The Mayiladuthurai division in Nagapattinam district encompasses four taluks: Mayiladuthurai, Kuttalam, Tranquebar and Sirkazhi. At present, it takes not less than three hours of travel by road for people in Kollidam block, the farthest location in Sirkazhi taluk, to reach the district headquarters. Even administrators have a strong reason to heave a sigh of relief over formation of Mayiladuthurai district, C. Senthilvel, president of Mayiladuthurai Chamber of Commerce, said.

A new district implies better infrastructure and connectivity and hence more business activities for economic growth. In all likelihood, the population in Mayiladuthurai division exceeds 15 lakh, and more than qualifies for district status, Mr. Senthilvel said.

The short-term needs that will require immediate attention are betterment of facilities in the government hospital and laying of ring road for the town, which has been pending even after completion of land acquisition process, Sakthivel, a trader based in Mayiladuthurai town, said.