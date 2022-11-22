  1. EPaper
Mayiladuthurai rated best performing district in providing functional household tap connection

November 22, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayiladuthurai has been ranked third in the State in the category of ‘Best Performing Districts’ (50-75% coverage) by the Central Ministry of Jal Shakthi.

Jal Jeevan Survekshan -2023 Award for the district categorised as ‘achiever’ for the month October 2022 was presented to the District Collector R. Lalitha who is also the Chairperson of District Water Sanitation Mission(DWSM) by the Union Minister for JalShakthi at a virtual meeting on Monday.

The JalJeevan Mission assists, empowers and facilitates creation of water supply infrastructure so that every household has Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) by 2024.

In Mayiladuthurai district, out of 2,02,056 rural households recorded as per Yearly Data Updation (YDU), 113404 houses have been provided FHTCs so far under the scheme of JalJeevan Mission 2020-21.

Utilising the 15 th Finance Commission grants illegal water supply connection inclulding private connections have been regularised. Fifty five percent of rural houses have been provided with FHTCs in MayiladuthuraiDisstrict. The rest of rural households will also be provided with FHTCs before March-2024, the District Collector said in a press release.

