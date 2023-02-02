ADVERTISEMENT

Mayiladuthurai ranked third in attaining PMEGP target

February 02, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Mayiladuthurai district has been ranked third in the State in disbursal of loans to educated youths under Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

District Collector R. Lalitha on Thursday felicitated bankers for their cooperation in achieving the targets for PMEGP and State schemes for employment generation.

Surpassing the subsidy target of ₹331.50 lakh for 114 beneficiaries, the District Industries Centre has sanctioned ₹361.27 lakh to 176 beneficiaries. Of them, 77 have received subsidy of ₹167.55 lakh.

Under Unemployment Youth Employment Guarantee Programme (UYEGP), subsidy amounting to ₹32.09 lakh has been sanctioned for 32 out of 42 targeted beneficiaries. A sum of ₹29.59 lakh has been disbursed.

Likewise, under NEEDS (New Entrepreneur cum Enterprise Development Scheme), the district has identified 17 beneficiaries out of targetted 13. So far, subsidies to the extent of ₹4.56 crore have been sanctioned, of which ₹1.06 crore has been disbursed.

The district has also performed well under Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme by way of disbursing ₹20 lakh subsidy to 12 beneficiaries.

CONNECT WITH US