Mayiladuthurai police step up measures to enforce prohibition

01 June 2021 21:09 IST

MAYILADUTHURAI

The Mayiladuthurai police have stepped up measures to strengthen prohibition in the district in the wake of noticeable spurt in bootlegging activities apparently due to closure of TASMAC outlets during the current phase of intensified lockdown.

During May, the police had registered 320 cases against 345 persons involved in illegal manufacture of arrack and possession of liquor. Patrol teams seized and destroyed 7,990 litres of Pondy arrack, 495 litres of rectified spirit, and 950 litres of illicitly distilled arrack during May, N. Shreenatha, Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu.

More number of checkposts have been established to prevent smuggling of liquor from Karaikal, Mr. Srinatha said.

The checkposts do deter smugglers, but there are also porous entrance/exit points dotting agricultural fields that have made the smuggling of liquor possible, according to representatives of public service organisations in Karaikal. The situation is now manageable since the movement of people has been restricted due to the enforcement of intensified lockdown. But once the restrictions are eased, there could be a tough situation, they say.

Instances of smuggling of Indian Made Foreign Liquor from Karaikal into bordering districts in Tamil Nadu have been on the rise after the first week of April when the Union Territory decided not to extend the levy on special excise duty on alcoholic beverages. The higher levy was imposed during June 2020 to mobilise funds for handling the impact of COVID-19.

The police on both sides apprehend that two-way movement of people will increase since there are a large number of customers in bordering districts of Tamil Nadu for the relatively affordable arrack and toddy sold in Karaikal.

The liquor business in Karaikal has always relied on the large base customers from outside the administrative enclave of Puducherry, say sellers.