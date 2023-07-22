Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru Express train to stop at Papanasam railway station

July 22, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Union Minister for State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L. Murugan flagged off Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai (16231/16232) Express to mark the revival of stoppage of the train at Papanasam railway station in Thanjavur district on Saturday.

Stoppages of Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai Express and Chennai Egmore - Tiruchendur - Chennai Egmore (16105/10106) Express train services at Papanasam railway station were withdrawn by the Railways soon after the restoration of regular train services after the COVID-19 pandemic citing “poor commuter patronage.”

Rail enthusiasts and various rail passengers associations submitted several pleas to the railways to revive the stoppage of the two trains at Papanasam as they enjoyed good patronage among commuters. Considering their demands, Southern Railway has decided to provide a one-minute stoppage for Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai Express at Papanasam station starting from July 22.

The Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru Express will reach Papanasam at 6.46 p.m. and leave at 6.47 p.m. The Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai Express will reach Papanasam at 5.27 a.m. and leave at 5.28 a.m. Stoppage of Chennai Egmore - Tiruchendur - Chennai Egmore (16105/10106) Express train at Papanasam was restored last year.

