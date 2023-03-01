ADVERTISEMENT

Mayiladuthurai municipality to get improvised underground drainage network

March 01, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Detailed Project Report awaits administrative sanction from the state government

N. Sai Charan

Residents of Mayiladuthurai municipality can finally heave a sigh of relief after navigating through sewage-stagnated roads. The civic body has sent a detailed project report to the State government for approval to repair and improve the existing underground drainage system across the town.

The existing underground drainage system in Mayiladuthurai town, laid between 2003 and 2008 under the National River Water Conservation Project, started creating trouble for residents and motorists due to frequent pipeline blockages.

P. Rex Antony, a resident, said the sewage often overflowed in the small lanes near Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital, creating an unhygienic environment. The town administration workers were seen clearing the blockages to avoid overflow even on arterial roads, including Gandhiji Road, Cutcherry Road, Pattamangala Street, and Mahadhana Street. Because of this situation, commuters were struggling to navigate through the roads.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Collector AP. Mahabharathi inspected the leakages and directed the town administration to chalk out a plan to address the issue.

Mayiladuthurai Municipal Commissioner S. Selva Balaji told The Hindu that the Director of Municipal Administration, P. Ponniah, had sought a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to repair and improve the underground drainage system and to extend it to all 36 wards of the municipality.

Accordingly, the DPR was prepared and sent to the government to relay backbone sewer pipelines for 16 km, installation of a 13 MLD (million litres a day) sewage treatment plant, and network extension to uncovered areas at a total cost of ₹99.08 crore, said Mr. Balaji.

He added that the DPR was on the verge of getting approval from the government, and tenders were likely to be floated in the first week of May. The town administration had planned to complete the work within a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US