Mayiladuthurai municipality to get improvised underground drainage network

March 01, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Residents of Mayiladuthurai municipality can finally heave a sigh of relief after navigating through sewage-stagnated roads. The civic body has sent a detailed project report to the State government for approval to repair and improve the existing underground drainage system across the town.

The existing underground drainage system in Mayiladuthurai town, laid between 2003 and 2008 under the National River Water Conservation Project, started creating trouble for residents and motorists due to frequent pipeline blockages.

P. Rex Antony, a resident, said the sewage often overflowed in the small lanes near Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital, creating an unhygienic environment. The town administration workers were seen clearing the blockages to avoid overflow even on arterial roads, including Gandhiji Road, Cutcherry Road, Pattamangala Street, and Mahadhana Street. Because of this situation, commuters were struggling to navigate through the roads.

Recently, Collector AP. Mahabharathi inspected the leakages and directed the town administration to chalk out a plan to address the issue.

Mayiladuthurai Municipal Commissioner S. Selva Balaji told The Hindu that the Director of Municipal Administration, P. Ponniah, had sought a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to repair and improve the underground drainage system and to extend it to all 36 wards of the municipality.

Accordingly, the DPR was prepared and sent to the government to relay backbone sewer pipelines for 16 km, installation of a 13 MLD (million litres a day) sewage treatment plant, and network extension to uncovered areas at a total cost of ₹99.08 crore, said Mr. Balaji.

He added that the DPR was on the verge of getting approval from the government, and tenders were likely to be floated in the first week of May. The town administration had planned to complete the work within a year.