Mayiladuthurai MP submits petition to Railway Minister with list of long-pending demands

Mayiladuthurai Member of Parliament R. Sudha called on Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, to present a charter of demands on behalf of the people of her constituency.

Residents in Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, and Kumbakonam have repeatedly called for various improvements to local railway services and infrastructure.

The petition highlights the need for additional carriages on the MEMU trains (16811, 16812, 16833, and 16834) from Mayiladuthurai to Salem and Tiruchi, which have been reduced to eight carriages, leading to severe overcrowding. It requests the addition of four unreserved carriages to these trains.

She called for the extension of train routes, specifically extending the trains (06692, 00690, 06694) from Mayiladuthurai to Villupuram and the trains (06689, 06690) from Tiruvarur to Villupuram up to Chennai Tambaram.

The MP requested the introduction of new train services, including a direct train from Mayiladuthurai to Karaikudi and another service from Mayiladuthurai to Palani. It advocates for the launch of an intercity express train with chair car facilities between Mayiladuthurai and Chennai, operating during day time.

There is an urgent need to expedite the construction of a flyover approved in 2017 to alleviate severe traffic congestion caused by railway gates at Mappadugai and Neidur, especially during morning and evening hours. Ms. Sudha called for the resumption of the train service between Mayiladuthurai and Tarangambadi, which was stopped in 1990, by converting it into a double track and extending it to Karaikal.