Mayiladuthurai MP seeks more train services to delta districts

March 17, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam has put forth a slew of demands to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking better rail connectivity to the Cauvery delta districts.

Mr.Ramalingam met the Minister to present a representation seeking the introduction of a new intercity express train service between Tiruchi and Chennai connecting Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, and Sirkazhi. He also cited the long pending demand for rail users from Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam areas. Currently, the trains which run through this route continue to get a good response from the passengers. Introducing a daily intercity express along this route would benefit the passengers, particularly senior citizens from this area, he said.

Further, he suggested the merger of the Kacheguda - Chengalpattu express (17651/17652) and Chennai - Tiruchi (Chozhan) express (22675/22676). The special train operated between Secunderabad and Rameswaram (07685/07686) connecting Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruchi received a good response from the passengers. Though the train had an occupancy rate of over 125%, it was cancelled. Merging the Kacheguda - Chenagalpattu express with Chennai - Tiruchi (Chozhan) express would provide direct connectivity between Hyderabad and the delta districts of Tamil Nadu, he added.

He also highlighted Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam being the pivotal points of connectivity for pilgrims from other states visiting the temples and religious institutions in the delta districts and urged the Railway Minister to consider extending the proposed Hubbali - Thanjavur express (07325/07326)  up to Mayiladuthurai junction to provide last mile connectivity.

