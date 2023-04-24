April 24, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Southern Railway has given administrative clearance to install two escalators to facilitate movement of passengers at the Mayiladuthurai Railway Junction.

In a communication to the Divisional Railway Manager of Tiruchi Division, the Principal Chief Electrical Engineer of Southern Railway has accorded administrative sanction to install two escalators at Mayiladuthurai junction. The development comes in the wake of a series of representations made by train travellers from Mayiladuthurai.

They demanded the installation of escalators to facilitate senior citizens, as thousands of pilgrims and tourists from various parts of the country visit the temples in Mayiladuthurai and its surrounding areas.

Union Minister of State L. Murugan wrote a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pressing the demand last October. The Southern Railway also gave administrative clearance to install four lifts, two each at Villupuram and Tiruvarur railway stations, and sought an action plan with quarterly targets for the financial year 2023-24 from the Tiruchi division to appraise the Railway Board.