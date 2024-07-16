GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Mayiladuthurai GH needs dedicated general surgeon’

Published - July 16, 2024 08:34 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Activists and local organisations are demanding a dedicated general surgeon for the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital (GH) located in the town as the current general surgeon attends to cases on deputation from another health facility.

A. Appar Sundaram, a social activist who recently sent a petition to the Health and Family Welfare Department, highlighted that the hospital lacked a permanent general surgeon for the past two years.

“The hospital receives more than a thousand patients daily. Due to the absence of a permanent general surgeon, even minor surgeries require patients to be referred to Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and nearby districts. Doctors on deputation from other hospitals often leave after a short period,” said Mr. Appar Sundaram.

“Even to handle emergency cases, the GH has limited infrastructure. Vacancies at various levels lead to overworked staff. The Health Department should give special focus to this issue,” said Muralidharan R, social activist and district president of the Tamiliar Desiya Munnani.

Sources acknowledged the problem and said that a general surgeon from Akkur PHC was on deputation. However, as the number of cases continued to rise, the GH struggled to cope with the situation.

