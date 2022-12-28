ADVERTISEMENT

Mayiladuthurai district is two years old

December 28, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

MAYILADUTHURAI:

Coinciding with completion of two years after formation of Mayiladuthurai district, the administration on Wednesday disbursed bank loans amounting to ₹7 crore to 90 beneficiaries.

Seeking the support of bankers for developing the district in all spheres, Collector R. Lalitha said after handing over the cheques to the beneficiaries that there were applicants for the bank loans in large numbers in the newly-formed district.

Last year, loans to the extent of ₹300 crore were forwarded through Mahalir Thittam. This year, a target of ₹500 crore has been fixed, the Collector said.

The onus is on the beneficiaries to bring new customers to the banks, alongside raising their living standards, the Collector said.

