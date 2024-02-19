GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mayiladuthurai District Central Library to come up on Park Avenue Road

The Mayiladuthurai Municipal Council is likely to pass a resolution to transfer the land to the Department of Libraries soon for which ₹6.5 crore has been sanctioned

February 19, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

N. Sai Charan

The Mayiladuthurai district administration has identified a parcel of land near the bus stand on Park Avenue Road in the heart of the town to establish the District Central Library. The Mayiladuthurai Municipal Council is likely to pass a resolution to transfer the land to the Department of Public Libraries.

Residents of Mayiladuthurai have been seeking a Central Library in the town to help students, bibliophiles, and competitive examination aspirants. The district administration had taken steps to identify a parcel of land to construct the Central Library in Mayiladuthurai after the district was carved out of Nagapattinam in 2020. However, the process of land identification faced challenges for various reasons.

Collector A.P. Mahabharathi told The Hindu that a parcel of land measuring nearly 27,000 sq. ft. owned by the Mayiladuthurai Municipality on Park Avenue Road has been identified. At present, the land is a part of the bus stand from where buses bound towards Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Karaikal are being operated. The Mayiladuthurai Municipal Council is likely to pass a resolution to transfer the land to the Department of Libraries soon, he said.

According to official sources, the State government had sanctioned ₹6.5 crore to construct the Central Library. Soon after the transfer of land, the Department of Libraries will take steps to get the approval of the State government and to float tenders for the project.

