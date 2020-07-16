Mayiladuthurai district all set to take shape

At long last, votaries of Mayiladuthurai district say they are able to look forward to concrete action on the part of the government for bifurcation of Nagapattinam district.

Earlier this year, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced creation of the new district while taking part in a function in Nagapattinam district. However, there was an inevitable delay in follow-up action due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The government had indicated that the new district will take shape after lockdown restrictions are lifted. The appointment of two top-level officials for the new district has ushered in joy for the residents in Mayiladuthurai and surrounding taluks, who had to, hitherto, travel for over 70 kilometres to reach the district headquarters at Nagapattinam. Officials of government departments are also equally relieved since the need for them to travel frequently to the district headquarters has been obviated. The formation of the new district is expected to begin with demarcation of boundary by the newly-appointed officials - Special Officer R. Lalitha and Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha. “The posting of the top-level officials for the new district is a heartening development. We are looking forward for a full-fledged functioning of the district administration at the earliest, C. Senthilvel, president of Mayiladuthurai Chamber of Commerce, said. Hitherto, a revenue division of Nagapattinam district, Mayiladuthurai district will have in its fold Kuthalam, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi and Tranquebar taluks. Known for its famous temples, the town is well connected to various districts in the State by rail and road.

The immediate emphasis will be on a new bus stand befitting the district status and a ring road to deal with the burgeoning traffic, R. Seyon, Chief Coordinator, Mayiladuthurai District Advocates' Federation, said.

Though Mayiladuthurai was part of Nagapattinam district, the people faced the ignominy of travelling to the headquarters with e-passes since they had to cross any of the two checkposts that of Karaikal district or Tiruvarur district.