Mayiladuthurai court issues non-bailable warrant for VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan

The Mayiladuthurai District Sessions Court has issued a non-bailable warrant for VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan as he failed to appear before the court for hearing in a case booked against him and other party members for causing damage to public property and attacking the police during a rally in 2003.

The VCK had organised a rally and public meeting in Mayiladuthurai to protest against the Anti-conversion Bill proposed by the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The Mayiladuthurai town police granted permission for the event, and the rally, led by Mr. Thirumavalavan, commenced from the Mayiladuthurai railway station area.

Although the rally was permitted to proceed on Kamarajar Road, participants attempted to take a diversion via Gandhiji Road. This led to a confrontation between the police and the protesters, resulting in a clash and damage to public property.

Following a complaint by the then-Mayiladuthurai police sub-inspector Mohanavel, a case was filed against Mr. Thirumavalavan and others under various sections for causing damage to public property and assaulting police personnel.

The case was being heard by the Mayiladuthurai District Sessions Court. District Sessions Judge R. Vijayakumari who issued a non-bailable warrant for Mr. Thirumavalavan as he failed to appear before the court for hearing.

The Judge posted the hearing to August 27. It is said that the VCK legal team did not appear before the court, apparently due to the lawyers’ strike demanding withdrawal of the three new criminal laws.