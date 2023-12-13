GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mayiladuthurai Collector warns action against damaging optical fibre cables

The intervention by the district administration came after a few instances in which the cables were disconnected at some places.

December 13, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration of Mayiladuthurai has warned against those who damage the equipment and disrupt the process of laying optical fibre cables for Bharat Net project.

Tamil Nadu Fibrenet Corporation (TANFINET) has been implementing the project to provide high-speed internet access to all village panchayats. The project is under way in all 241 village panchayats in Mayiladuthurai district and has reached the final stages.

Collector A.P. Mahabharathi said nearly 91% of the optical fibre cable network in the district passes through poles, while the rest were laid underground. The Village Panchayat Service Centres (VPSC) house all the equipment required to provide internet services in the villages.

In some areas, the optical fibre cables pass through farmlands and it will neither create any impact on crops nor are they a threat to human life as the cables do not carry electricity, said Mr. Mahabharathi. He urged the people to extend cooperation for the project which aims to provide high-speed internet connectivity to villages and not to disrupt the laying of cables.

The intervention by the district administration came after a few instances in which the cables were disconnected at some places. The Collector warned of strict action against those who damage the equipment and cables.

