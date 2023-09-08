ADVERTISEMENT

Mayiladuthurai Collector reviews monsoon preparedness

September 08, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P. Mahabharathi on Thursday chaired a meeting with officials from various departments at the Collectorate to review the precautionary arrangements taken in view of the Northeast monsoon.

The Collector instructed the officials to monitor and step up vigil around water bodies and low-lying areas that are prone to flooding. The Public Works Department should ensure the strength of the embankments of water bodies such as rivers, lakes, and other water channels. As a precautionary measure, sandbags should be kept ready to plug leakages of bunds during heavy rains.

Tractors, excavators, and other machinery should be maintained in working conditions. Trees should be trimmed well ahead of the monsoon. Disaster rescue and response teams should work round the clock on a shift basis.

Officials from the District Rural Development Agency should inspect schools and relief camps to ensure the strength of the buildings, drinking water, and sanitation facilities to accommodate people during heavy rains.

Health Department officials should take precautionary measures to prevent water contamination and the spread of bacterial, viral, and mosquito-borne diseases. Government Hospitals, Rural and Urban Primary Health Centres should be equipped with enough stock of medicines.

The Cooperatives department should ensure the storage of sufficient quantities of essential commodities at fair-price shops. Mr. Mahabharathi also urged the officials to step up efforts and ensure interdepartmental coordination in monsoon preparedness.

