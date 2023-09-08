HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Mayiladuthurai Collector reviews monsoon preparedness

September 08, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P. Mahabharathi on Thursday chaired a meeting with officials from various departments at the Collectorate to review the precautionary arrangements taken in view of the Northeast monsoon.

The Collector instructed the officials to monitor and step up vigil around water bodies and low-lying areas that are prone to flooding. The Public Works Department should ensure the strength of the embankments of water bodies such as rivers, lakes, and other water channels. As a precautionary measure, sandbags should be kept ready to plug leakages of bunds during heavy rains.

Tractors, excavators, and other machinery should be maintained in working conditions. Trees should be trimmed well ahead of the monsoon. Disaster rescue and response teams should work round the clock on a shift basis.

Officials from the District Rural Development Agency should inspect schools and relief camps to ensure the strength of the buildings, drinking water, and sanitation facilities to accommodate people during heavy rains.

Health Department officials should take precautionary measures to prevent water contamination and the spread of bacterial, viral, and mosquito-borne diseases. Government Hospitals, Rural and Urban Primary Health Centres should be equipped with enough stock of medicines.

The Cooperatives department should ensure the storage of sufficient quantities of essential commodities at fair-price shops. Mr. Mahabharathi also urged the officials to step up efforts and ensure interdepartmental coordination in monsoon preparedness.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.