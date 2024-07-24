Mayiladuthurai Collector receives national award for anti-child trafficking and anti-drug initiatives

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has congratulated Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P. Mahabharathi for being the only district from the State to receive the Union government’s award for excellence in preventing child trafficking and drug abuse.

Mr. Mahabharathi met Mr. Stalin on Wednesday at the Secretariat. The event was attended by Minister for Social Welfare and Women’s Rights P. Geetha Jeevan.

Mr. Mahabharathi was honored with the award for successfully implementing a coordinated action plan through the District Child Protection Unit to curb drug use and illegal trafficking among children in Mayiladuthurai. The recognition was given by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) during an award ceremony held in Delhi on June 30.

Mayiladuthurai District was chosen as one of the best-performing districts by the National Evaluation and Assessment Committee for its efforts in preventing drug abuse and illegal trafficking among children. The district administration implemented various programmes across 172 private and government schools, including establishing anti-drug clubs and awareness programmes. Similar initiatives were conducted in arts and science colleges to educate students about the dangers of drug abuse.

Awareness programmes were also conducted for members of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and self-help groups. The district administration, in collaboration with the Labour, Police, Health and Education departments, distributed pamphlets at bus and railway stations to raise awareness.