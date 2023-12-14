ADVERTISEMENT

Mayiladuthurai Collector penalises housing complex owner for dumping garbage

December 14, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Owner of a housing complex on Mahadana Street was asked to pay a fine of ₹10,000 for not segregating waste and handing it over to the municipal workers and for dumping garbage on the roadside

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi on Thursday ordered levy of a penalty of ₹10,000 on a housing complex owner in Mayiladuthurai for failing to source segregate domestic waste and for causing unhygienic conditions by dumping solid waste in a public place.

The Collector’s action came during an inspection at Durgai Amman Street and Mahadana Street in the town. On coming across garbage dumped in front of a housing complex on Mahadana Street, he ordered that the owner of the complex be penalised for failing to source segregate and hand over domestic waste to municipal workers.

He appealed to the residents to segregate their waste and hand over to the municipal staff. Dumping of garbage in public places would attract penalties ranging from ₹500 to ₹10,000, he said. Municipal Commissioner Sankar and other officials accompanied the Collector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US