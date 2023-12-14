Mayiladuthurai Collector penalises housing complex owner for dumping garbage

December 14, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi on Thursday ordered levy of a penalty of ₹10,000 on a housing complex owner in Mayiladuthurai for failing to source segregate domestic waste and for causing unhygienic conditions by dumping solid waste in a public place.

The Collector’s action came during an inspection at Durgai Amman Street and Mahadana Street in the town. On coming across garbage dumped in front of a housing complex on Mahadana Street, he ordered that the owner of the complex be penalised for failing to source segregate and hand over domestic waste to municipal workers.

He appealed to the residents to segregate their waste and hand over to the municipal staff. Dumping of garbage in public places would attract penalties ranging from ₹500 to ₹10,000, he said. Municipal Commissioner Sankar and other officials accompanied the Collector.