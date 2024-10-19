Mayiladuthurai Collector inaugurates Deepavali firecracker sales, lays stress on safety measures

A Deepavali firecracker sales outlet at the Mayiladuthurai Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Sales Depot’s head office in Narayanapillai Street was inaugurated by District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi on Saturday. The outlet is part of the district administration’s efforts to provide high quality firecrackers at affordable prices to the public ahead of the festival.

Mr. Mahabharathi emphasised that the Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Sales Depot operates across Mayiladuthurai district, managing 67 fair price shops and distributing essential commodities to 361 outlets. This year, firecracker sales have been launched at seven locations, including Mayiladuthurai headquarters, BSNL office, Thennamarachalai, Koorainadu, Kaverinagar, Kuthalam, Sembanarkoil, and Sirkazhi.

Last year, firecracker sales in these locations amounted to ₹1.32 crore, and the district aims for successful sales this year as well. Mr. Mahabharathi urged the public to celebrate a safe and accident-free Deepavali.

Earlier on Friday, a safety awareness meeting for firecracker vendors was held on Friday at the Mayiladuthurai District Collectorate, led by Mr. Mahabharathi. The session emphasised adherence to safety regulations in view of accidents in the past. The district has 147 licensed firecracker shops across Mayiladuthurai, Kuthalam, Sirkazhi, and Tharangambadi taluks.

Key safety measures included ensuring shops operate in standalone buildings with concrete roofs, wide entry points, and emergency exits leading to open areas. Electrical meters should be placed outside, and wiring must be concealed in PVC pipes. Shops must be equipped with water and sand buckets, fire extinguishers, and “No Smoking” signs.

A special team from the Fire and Rescue Services, police, and revenue departments will inspect the shops for compliance. District officials and firecracker vendors attended the meeting to discuss and review safety protocols.