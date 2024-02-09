ADVERTISEMENT

Mayiladuthurai Collector asks govt. employees to shun personal transport on every Wednesday

February 09, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Collector asks employees to use only vehicles that run on clean energy once a week to reduce carbon footprint and also reduce greenhouse effect

The Hindu Bureau

To encourage clean form of transportation and reduce greenhouse effect, the Mayiladuthurai district administration has requested employees of government departments to avoid commuting in personal motor vehicles to their office every Wednesday and consider using public transport or electric vehicles.

Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P. Mahabharathi said the district administration had requested its employees and contract workers to avoid using two-wheelers and four-wheelers that run on fossil fuels on Wednesdays. Instead, they have been asked to commute using public transport, bicycle, or any other mode of transport which uses green energy as its fuel.

Mr. Mahabharathi said the purpose of this initiative was to reduce carbon footprint and emission of greenhouse gases. By using public transport, the officials and employees could better understand day-to-day issues faced by the public, said Mr. Mahabharathi and added that this initiative was likely to reduce traffic congestion on busy roads.

The Collector said employees could adopt the healthy practice of coming to office by walk or using bicycle if they reside nearby and urged the employees of private companies functioning in the district to consider adopting such practices.

