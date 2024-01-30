Mayiladuthurai book festival from February 2

January 30, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The 11-day Maiyladuthurai Book Festival 2024 will be held at Dharmapuram Adheenam Arts and Science College from February 2.

Official sources said the district administration had been making arrangements in coordination with The Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) to conduct the book festival. The fair will feature over 80 stalls and will include aquariums, telescopes, science demonstrations, games for children, food festivals, and cultural events in the evening.

More than 20 eminent scholars will speak on various topics in the evening at the venue. The exhibition will open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day till February 12, and the entry is free for all.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.