ADVERTISEMENT

Mayiladuthurai administration expedites land acquisition for ECR project

February 22, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

N. Sai Charan

Mayiladuthurai Collector AP. Mahabharathi inspecting the ongoing National Highway project at Thirukkadaiyur on Wednesday.

The district administration has scaled up its efforts to complete the land acquisition process for the ongoing National Highway works on the East Coast Road and planned to complete the project by 2024. 

The National Highway 45-A - renamed National Highway 32 - is part of the East Coast Road (ECR) corridor connecting Chennai with Nagapattinam, with further links up to Kanniyakumari via Rameswaram and Thoothukudi.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is implementing the project on widening of existing ECR road from a two-lane to a four-lane. It is said that it was significant to connect the eastern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. The corridor connects two major ports of the State - Chennai and Thoothukudi - and a few other minor ports.

Currently, the works to connect the stretch of the coastal areas from Villupuram district to Nagapattinam are going on. After inspecting the project works at Thirukkadaiyur, Akkur, and Poraiyar in Tharangambadi Taluk on Wednesday, Mayiladuthurai district Collector AP Mahabharathi told The Hindu that the 179-km corridor works from Villupuram district to Nagapattinam pass through Mayiladuthurai district for nearly 44 km. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Works for the 55-km four-way lane in Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal districts at  ₹ 2661.75 crore from Sattanathapuram to Vanjur have progressed at 16.40% till February 20, 2023. 

Mr. Mahabharathi said the project deadline was scheduled as October 2022 earlier, which was revised later because of land acquisition issues in a few areas. The administration had sorted out the issues surrounding the land acquisition and settled compensation for land owners.

Since the corridor passes through Coastal Regulation Zone in Sirkazhi and Tharangambadi taluks, necessary clearances are obtained from the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority, said sources in the district administration.

As many as 13 minor bridges, 92 box culverts, three flyovers and six median openings are among the other features of the project in the district. The Collector said the project was likely to be completed by the end of 2024.

Senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India accompanied the Collector during the inspection.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US