May Day celebration subdued in Tiruchi

Tiruverumbur MLA Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi joins employees of BHEL for May Day celebration on Saturday.  

Members of trade unions celebrated May Day by hoisting their organisation flags at industrial townships of BHEL, Ordnance Factory, High Energy Projectile Factory and Golden Rock Railway Workshop on Saturday in a subdued manner in view of the severity of the second wave of COVID-19 infection.

Tiruverumbur MLA Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi joined employees of BHEL affiliated to Thozhilalar Munnetra Sangam in the celebration.

Mr. Mahesh addressed the gathering and distributed sweets.

Members of CPI(M) and Democratic Youth Federation of India celebrated the day by hoisting their party flags at their homes in Gandhi Nagar and Selvapuram in Tiruverumbur area.

May 1, 2021

