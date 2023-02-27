Mavadikulam to be soon free of encroachments

February 27, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, along with the Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, inspected the Mavadikulam in Ponmalaipatti here on Sunday.

The inspection comes after the environmentalist and residents urged the district administration to renovate the waterbody which has been neglected for over two years.

Sprawling over 142 acres, Mavadikulam is one of the largest water bodies in the city that has good storage and is used to irrigate agricultural fields for generations. Due to improper maintenance and discharge of untreated wastewater, the tank is now clogged with thick vegetation which chokes the ecosystem of the tank.

Collector ordered the authorities concerned to take the necessary steps to restore the tank. In order to renovate the waterbody, it should be desilted and deepened. Strengthening of the bunds, removal of encroachments, renovation of the dilapidated walkways and retaining wall, and removal of water hyacinths must be carried out.

The waterbody is currently under the maintenance of the Water Resource Department (WRD), and the civic body would request a non-objection certificate (NOC) from the authorities to carry out renovation of the tank.

“Once the NOC is obtained from the WRD, a project plan and cost estimation will be drafted. A discussion will be held with the officials concerned, and steps taken to renovate the waterbody,” Mr. Vaithinathan told The Hindu.