Mavadi Kulam, a water body in Tiruchi, lies in utter neglect

December 15, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

A view of the walkway at Mavadi Kulam at Ponmalaipatti in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Mavadi Kulam, a water body in Tiruchi, which was to be developed as a recreational spot, is in a state of utter neglect.

Sprawling across 142 acres, Mavadi Kulam in Ponmalaipatti is one of the largest water bodies in Tiruchi city that attracts migratory birds. The plan for developing the water body into a recreation spot was mooted by residents of Keezhakurichi panchayat a few years ago.

Boat rides were proposed at Mavadi Kulam in January 2021, and the Public Works Department (PWD) completed beautification work, which included the desalting of the water body, construction of a retaining wall and pedestrian walkways for 217 metre spending ₹1.92 crore.

Thick vegetation clogs the Mavadi Kulam at Ponmalaipatti in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

According to social activists, the work carried out by the PWD was not approved by higher authorities, who demanded that it be redone. “Despite the renovation, the water body was not desilted properly, water hyacinths still envelops it, and wastewater discharge continues in the tank,” says N. Muthuraman, co-ordinator of Tiruchi Iyarkai Arvalargal Sangam.

“No follow up work was taken up on the water body was not initiated and the walking track set up along the tank has also deteriorated due to the ongoing underground drainage work,” he adds.

Meanwhile, the panchayat purchased two paddle boats that can accommodate four people each at ₹1.30 lakh in 2021 and awaited permission to operate boat rides in the water body. However, the project was shelved due to poor coordination between the civic body and PWD.

A senior official of the PWD claims that despite the department’s repeated requests to Tiruchi Corporation to repair the damaged walkway, nothing has been done. The civic body says that they are not responsible for maintaining the water body.

