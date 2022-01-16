‘Mattu Pongal’ celebrated with traditional trappings

VEDARANYAM

16 January 2022 22:08 IST

Cattle fed with special delicacy

The Kasthurba Gandhi Kanya Gurukulam Ashram here celebrated 'Mattu Pongal' on Saturday at its 'Goshala', the dairy centre, by giving a symbollic wash to the animals with gingelly oil and shikakai, after giving them a bath and painting the horns in different hues.

Sandal paste, kumkum and cactus latex (kalli vattam) were smeared on the cattle, before being fed with a special delicacy consisting of a mixture of coconut, banana, jaggery and curd.

Rice was sprinkled on the animals and an 'arathi' with lighted camphor waved. The participants prostrated before the 'Gomatha' in keeping with the Indian tradition and took the sand between the toe cleft to adorn the same on their foreheads along with the holy ash.

The newly-inducted bull 'Bhima' led the herd of cattle in a mild gallop, according to the organisers.

The herdsmen received their dhoti gifts which were tied around the neck of the bovines along with bright yellow samanthi flower, neem, gooseberry, aavarai leaves, and garlands of coloured pith - Netti ( a dried water weed).

Thereafter, the participants dined together relishing special sweet Pongal with clarified butter kismis, elaichi, cashews, Mysore Puliyohire, coconut rice curd rice.

An array of side dishes consisted of Tirunelvevi mix vegetables - aviyal, Tanjore red chilli Parippu thohaiyal, appalam, Parippu vada, slightly sweetened sour angerine naarthanga Kumbakonam patchadi.

The food was served in banana leaf with plantain fruit amid shouts of 'Pongalo Pongal, Maadu Kannu peruha peruha, Paal paanai ponga ponga, Pongalo Pongal'.