November 13, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Anna Science Centre Planetarium in the city will conduct a Maths Talent Test on December 3 for students of Classes 5 to 8. The test of one-hour duration will be held from 11 a.m. on the day. Interested candidates have to register their names by December 1. Winners will get cash prizes, according to a release from the centre. For details, call 0431-2332190/2331921.