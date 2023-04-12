“Mathi Angadi”, hailed on Mann Ki Baat fares well on debut

April 12, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The “Mathi Angadi”, a common marketing facility promoted for the sale of products manufactured by various women self-help groups in Thanjavur district on February 3, 2022, has performed well in its first year of existence.

The facility was launched for the benefit of Thanjavur district women SHGs who came together under the banner “Thanjai Tharagaigal” at the instance of the District Administration which perceived that utilising the “One Railway Station, One Product” scheme implemented by the Indian Railways to allow its premises to be used by the local artisans for selling their products would be an apt marketing avenue.

As expected, the ‘kiosk’ named “Mathi Angadi” set up at the Thanjavur Railway Junction by the “Thanjai Tharagaigal” has garnered a sale of around ₹11.25 lakh till now from June 2022.

Meanwhile, the first retail outlet commissioned by the women’s SHG federation on Gandhi Salai which figured in the “Maan Ki Baat” monthly program of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has also recorded an upward sales graph and ended its first year’s sales figure at ₹25.94 lakh, according to official sources.

During the course of the year, two more “Mathi Angadi” outlets were opened at the Grand Anicut premises and near the Maariamman temple at Punnainallur. These two units have also recorded a good sales figure of ₹6.11 lakh and ₹7.60 lakh, respectively, sources added.

After inspecting the progress of the “Mathi Angadi” on Gandhi Salai here on Wednesday, the Collector, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver claimed that the objective with which the marketing platform was launched has been achieved. The “Mathi Angadi” concept was conceived with the perception that the creation of retail outlets at places where people gather in large numbers with minimum investment in marketing would help popularise women SHG products among the public. “And the effort has produced the desired results”, he added.