Maternity and childcare centres to come up at government hospitals in Tiruchi district

A sum of ₹20 crore has been sanctioned by the State government to establish maternity and childcare centres at the government hospitals in Tiruchi district

January 22, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Construction of a new maternity block under way at the District Headquarters Government Hospital in Manapparai in Tiruchi district.

Construction of a new maternity block under way at the District Headquarters Government Hospital in Manapparai in Tiruchi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In an attempt to make healthcare more accessible to pregnant women, maternity and childcare centres will soon be constructed at government hospitals in Lalgudi, Thuraiyur and Manapparai in Tiruchi district.

The availability of the new facility will prevent expectant mothers from having to travel a long distance to receive treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), Tiruchi.

According to a source, MGMGH is visited by at least 350 pregnant women every month, especially from the city outskirts and neighbouring districts. It handles approximately 40 to 50 deliveries a day.

A sum of ₹20 crore has been sanctioned by the State government to establish maternity and childcare centres at the government hospitals in the district. The District Headquarters Government Hospital in Manapparai will get a 100-bed facility with an outlay of ₹9.75 crore while the government hospitals in Lalgudi and Thuraiyur will get a 50-bed facility at a cost of ₹5.85 crore and ₹4.40 crore respectively.

Each of these blocks will have modern infrastructure, including state-of-the-art operation theatres, a neonatal intensive care unit, a post-operative ward, a labour ward, a scan room, emergency care, a laboratory, rooms for staff nurses and various other facilities.

The construction work has begun at the government hospital in Manapparai and the officials of the Public Works Department are reviewing the progress of work regularly. However, the work on the buildings at Lalgudi and Thuraiyur hospitals will soon commence. The new maternity buildings at these hospitals are expected to be constructed within a year, an official said.

