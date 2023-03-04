Maternal and child health surveillance centre inaugurated in Thanjavur

March 04, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

A centre to monitor the health of high-risk pregnant women in Thanjavur Corporation limits was inaugurated at the civic body headquarters on Saturday.

According to an official release, out of the 1,212 pregnant women undergoing antenatal check-ups in the four Urban Primary Health Centres at Srinivasapuram, Karanthattankudi, Kallukulam and Maharnonbuchavadi, 640 women were diagnosed with high blood pressure, diabetes, anaemia, thyroid and gave birth through Caesarean section previously.

Those identified as in need of more attention in view of their irregular antenatal check-up would be contacted through the MCHS centre and referred to the Urban Primary Health Centre where they could undergo follow-up investigations such as blood pressure, blood sugar, haemoglobin, glucose challenge and ultra-sonogram.

They would be contacted twice a month to encourage them to undergo regular check-ups and maintain good health. Advice on safe motherhood, including pregnancy diet, administration of vaccines and awareness of existing maternity benefit schemes, and procedures for obtaining birth certificates would also be provided to them.

The centre set up with the objective to achieve zero level maternal and infant mortality was inaugurated by Mayor S. Ramanathan and could be contacted over the phone: 78458 49867, the release added.