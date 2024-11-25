 />

Maternal and Child Health Call Centre established in Pudukottai district

The centre will function round-the-clock and provide health advice on antenatal and postnatal care

Nurses attending to calls at the Maternal and Child Health Call Centre set up at the District Collectorate in Pudukottai.

A Maternal and Child Health Call Centre has been established on the District Collectorate premises in Pudukottai by the Health Department to provide health advice on antenatal and postnatal care.

The centre has been provided with dedicated phone numbers: 04322223355 and 8300084224 and will function round-the-clock. A couple of staff nurses have been deployed during the day and a paramedical staff at night at the call centre. 

The centre has been provided with a list of pregnant women whose delivery is expected this month and in the next two months. Besides this, the centre has been provided with a list of high-risk mothers in the district. The nurses will personally call and speak to them to know their condition, including their blood pressure, haemoglobin status and about foetal movements, said a Health Department official.

The nurses would provide information to pregnant women who required blood transfusion. 

The centre would provide advice regarding the Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme and the cash assistance given under the scheme. It would note down complaints, if any, and convey the same to the higher ups for immediate action, the official said. 

District Collector M. Aruna inaugurated the call centre at the Collectorate recently. District Health Officer S. Ramganesh was present.

