Massive turnout of voters in Pudukottai district

PUDUKOTTAI

Elections under the first phase to rural local bodies witnessed a huge turnout of voters in the district as polling was by and large peaceful on Friday. Cutting across different age groups, voters enthusiastically exercised their franchise for their chosen candidates contesting for the posts of panchayat president, panchayat ward member, panchayat union councillor and district panchayat councillor- all at one go.

Amid elaborate security arrangements, polling was conducted in six panchayat unions: Annavasal, Gandarvakottai, Karambakudi, Kunnandarkoil, Pudukottai and Viralimalai. That the voter turnout was heavy and preliminary figures put the polling percentage at 80.69 %.

With the district administration making full arrangements for the elaborate exercise in the 1,056 polling stations established in the six panchayat unions, voting commenced at the scheduled time of 7 a.m. The use of ballot papers was a little time-consuming, rued voters at various booths.

Armed with booth slips and voter ID cards, the rural electorate turned up briskly at the very early stage of polling. Undeterred by their physical condition, many aged citizens too turned up enthusiastically to cast their lot.

Women voters outnumbered men in various booths. Polling was by and large peaceful in Pudukottai, Collector P. Uma Maheswari told The Hindu after inspecting the polling at different places.

In ward no.15 pertaining to 13 booths in Viralimalai panchayat union, there was a mix-up with respect to the symbol given to an independent candidate and the one found on the ballot paper. The symbol allotted to independent candidate Sekhar was a spanner, while the ballot paper contained screw nail. However, polling went on. Official sources said a re-poll in that particular ward alone had been recommended by the district administration to the State Election Commission. The ward had over 4,900 votes.

Polling figures which stood at 20 % three hours after the commencement of the elections in the morning doubled in the afternoon to touch 47.3 %. When polling finally came to a close, the final figure stood at 80.69 %. Gandharvakottai panchayat union topped in respect of polling with the figure being 81.88 % followed closely by Kunnandarkoil union which recorded 81.4%.