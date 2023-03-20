Massage kiosk to beat fatigue of rail passengers set up at Tiruchi Junction

March 20, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Rail passengers can get a head to toe massage at a nominal cost at Tiruchi railway junction after a long journey to eliminate fatigue with a massage chair kiosk having been set up at the station.

Passengers waiting to board a train at Tiruchi Junction could also make use the facility to feel refreshed before embarking on their journey. The contract for the setting up of the massage chair kiosk has been awarded to a private agency for a period of three years through e-auction. This is the first of its kind awarded through e-auction in Southern Railway.

The Additional Divisional Railway Manager S.T. Ramalingam, along with Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Tiruchi Division, I. Senthil Kumar, inaugurated the massage chair kiosk at Tiruchi Junction on Monday, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.