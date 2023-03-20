ADVERTISEMENT

Massage kiosk to beat fatigue of rail passengers set up at Tiruchi Junction

March 20, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Rail passengers can get a head to toe massage at a nominal cost at Tiruchi railway junction after a long journey to eliminate fatigue with a massage chair kiosk having been set up at the station. 

Passengers waiting to board a train at Tiruchi Junction could also make use the facility to feel refreshed before embarking on their journey. The contract for the setting up of the massage chair kiosk has been awarded to a private agency for a period of three years through e-auction. This is the first of its kind awarded through e-auction in Southern Railway. 

The Additional Divisional Railway Manager S.T. Ramalingam, along with Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Tiruchi Division, I. Senthil Kumar, inaugurated the massage chair kiosk at Tiruchi Junction on Monday, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US