Mass tree planting drive at Central University

A week-long tree planting drive at the Central University of Tamil Nadu campus started on Thursday with the Tiruvarur Collector T. Charusree planting a sapling at the campus in Nagakudi.

According to official sources, the mass tree planting drive was launched by the University as part of the World Environment Week event in association with the State government. It has been decided to plant 1,700 saplings during the first week of this month by involving the students and staff of CUTN assisted by the volunteers of Vanam, a non-governmental organisation.

Native tree varieties such as Iluppai, Magizham, Neer Marudhu, Ven kadambai, among others would be planted at a distance of 10 feet between each to ensure that roots of individual trees were not affected. Once the green canopy develops, the mini-forest would be maintained by the University.

Stating that the University has joined the “LiFE” (Lifestyle for Environment), a global movement advocated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi aiming to foster mindful and deliberate utilisation rather than mindless and destructive consumption to safeguard the environment from the impact of climate change, the “No Vehicle Day” campaign to dissuade the students and staff from using CO2 emitting vehicles within the University campus on the first Thursday of every month had elicited good response, sources added.

