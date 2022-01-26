Mass tree plantation drive marks the day at Tiruchi railway division

TIRUCHI

The Republic Day was celebrated at the Tiruchi railway divisional office here with the Divisional Railway Manager Manish Agarwal unfurling the national flag at the DRM Office Quadrangle. The Divisional Railway Manager shared the Southern Railway General Manager’s Republic Day message to the gathering. He appreciated the achievement of the Railway Protection Force in crime control and detection, rescue of runaway children, arresting criminals involved in theft of belongings and seizure of contraband items and valuables. Detective dogs of the RPF Dog Squad performed a show on the occasion, a railway press release said.

.Awards were distributed to officers, supervisors and staff in recognition of their exemplary initiatives taken by them in productivity, quality, reliability, safety and staff welfare during the Republic Day celebration at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop. Six officers and 20 employees received leadership awards. Fifty three individual employees and 13 supervisors receivedexcellence awards. Chief Workshop Manager Shyamadhar Ram in his speech highlighted variousachievementsof the workshop during 2021.

The celebration culminated in a mass tree plantation of 400 Beema varietybamboos in the newly developed Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Udyan Garden near the workshop training centre, a press release said.