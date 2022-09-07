Mass sapling plantation held

Around 100 saplings were planted on a private school premises here on Wednesday to mark the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies-2022.

Commencing the plantation exercise at the Bishop Devadoss Ambrose School, Yagappa Nagar, Thanjavur, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said that saplings had been planted in large numbers at the educational institution premises and other public places in the district as part of the “Veetukku Oru Viruksham” (one tree per house) scheme launched by the State government with an objective to raise one lakh numbers of trees in twelve months.

Maintenance and rearing of the saplings had been entrusted to those such as the NGOs and the administrators of the places where the saplings had been planted. The event of planting 100 saplings on the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies was organised jointly by the District Administration and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board in association with a few non-governmental organisations, he added.

Meanwhile, the Green Needa Organisation, a Needamangalam-based organisation engaged in the promotion of green cover in the State, had taken up a massive exercise of planting 10,000 seeds of palmyrah at the Tamil University campus here recently with the support of the latter.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor V. Thiruvalluvan regretted that though several tree species exist at the 824-acre spread university campus the number of palmyrah was very minimum. The new exercise taken up by the Green Needa Organisation would hopefully improve the number of palmyrah trees on the campus since the seeds were being planted during the monsoon period, he said.